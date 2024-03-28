Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM): Can A Stock Be 7.58% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.01, to imply an increase of 2.01% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The AEM share’s 52-week high remains $61.15, putting it -3.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.22. The company has a valuation of $29.17B, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) trade information

After registering a 2.01% upside in the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.93, jumping 2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.65%, and 22.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.58%. Short interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) saw shorts transact 7.27 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) shares are 30.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.14% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.00% this quarter before falling -16.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.69 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.51 billion and $1.71 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.70% before jumping 3.70% in the following quarter.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.02% of the shares at 72.11% float percentage. In total, 72.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 23.06 million shares (or 4.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 20.11 million shares, or about 4.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.19 billion.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 18.98 million shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.12 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.69 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 572.19 million.