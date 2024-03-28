After This Week’s -4.24% Loss In Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM), We Just Learned Something New

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s traded shares stood at 2.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.98, to imply a decrease of -0.19% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CXM share’s 52-week high remains $17.14, putting it -32.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.45. The company has a valuation of $3.56B, with an average of 3.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside in the latest session, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.31, dropping -0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.24%, and 3.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.85%. Short interest in Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) saw shorts transact 10.27 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprinklr Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sprinklr Inc (CXM) shares are -9.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.26% against 17.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $193.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $197.68 million.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc has its next earnings report out between June 03 and June 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprinklr Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Sprinklr Inc insiders hold 3.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.59% of the shares at 89.27% float percentage. In total, 86.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cadian Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 14.56 million shares (or 9.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $189.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Battery Management Corp. with 14.45 million shares, or about 9.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $187.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprinklr Inc (CXM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.07 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.61 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 33.85 million.