After This Week’s 21.28% Gain In Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE: FNA), We Just Learned Something New

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.91, to imply an increase of 16.20% or $1.66 in intraday trading. The FNA share’s 52-week high remains $19.72, putting it -65.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.95. The company has a valuation of $986.51M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) trade information

After registering a 16.20% upside in the last session, Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.07, jumping 16.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.28%, and -2.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.18%. Short interest in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) saw shorts transact 1.66 million shares and set a 3.91 days time to cover.

Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paragon 28 Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) shares are -4.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.75% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.10% this quarter before jumping 15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $58.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.11 million.

FNA Dividends

Paragon 28 Inc has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paragon 28 Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s Major holders

Paragon 28 Inc insiders hold 40.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.68% of the shares at 83.29% float percentage. In total, 49.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MVM Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.66 million shares (or 16.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.09 million shares, or about 3.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $54.85 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 17.58 million.