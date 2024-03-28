After The Stock Rose 2.75% Over The Week, Is Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) Still A Buy?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.99, to imply an increase of 4.71% or $2.07 in intraday trading. The TECK share’s 52-week high remains $49.34, putting it -7.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.38. The company has a valuation of $23.81B, with an average of 3.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) trade information

After registering a 4.71% upside in the latest session, Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.53, jumping 4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.75%, and 22.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.80%. Short interest in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) saw shorts transact 4.76 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teck Resources Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) shares are 13.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.25% against 16.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.87 billion and $2.59 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.30% before jumping 16.20% in the following quarter.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Ltd has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teck Resources Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0.37, with the share yield ticking at 0.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Ltd insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.76% of the shares at 78.58% float percentage. In total, 77.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 18.8 million shares (or 3.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $863.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 18.31 million shares, or about 3.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $841.33 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 14.16 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $650.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.07 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 278.9 million.