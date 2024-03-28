After The Stock Fell -36.70% Over The Week, Is Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) Still A Buy?

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -16.58% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GRTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.59, putting it -2293.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $8.35M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

After registering a -16.58% downside in the last session, Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2520, dropping -16.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.70%, and -38.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.57%. Short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw shorts transact 5.09 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galera Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Galera Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 20.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.81% of the shares at 36.09% float percentage. In total, 28.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.89 million shares (or 7.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 3.08 million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68818.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 48265.0.