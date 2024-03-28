After Plunging -21.95% During Past Week, Is American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Still A Buy?

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply a decrease of -6.16% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ABAT share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -1025.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $83.01M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 707.09K shares over the past 3 months.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

After registering a -6.16% downside in the last session, American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1300, dropping -6.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.95%, and -26.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.88%. Short interest in American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) saw shorts transact 3.99 million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 26.70% this quarter before jumping 43.80% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.53 million.

ABAT Dividends

American Battery Technology Company has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Battery Technology Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders

American Battery Technology Company insiders hold 4.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.94% of the shares at 10.36% float percentage. In total, 9.94% institutions holds shares in the company.