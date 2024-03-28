After Plunging -0.56% During Past Week, Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Still A Buy?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.65. The PK share’s 52-week high remains $18.05, putting it -2.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.06. The company has a valuation of $3.72B, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) trade information

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.05. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.56%, and 5.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.36%. Short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) saw shorts transact 13.92 million shares and set a 4.62 days time to cover.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) shares are 60.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.94% against -2.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before jumping 131.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $629.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $699.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $648 million and $720.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.80% before dropping -2.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.19% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 42.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has its next earnings report out on April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.63, with the share yield ticking at 9.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc insiders hold 1.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.08% of the shares at 98.56% float percentage. In total, 97.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 33.03 million shares (or 15.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $581.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.72 million shares, or about 13.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $505.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 8.89 million shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $156.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.41 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 112.9 million.