After Jumping 4.47% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI)?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.88, to imply an increase of 1.73% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The GFI share’s 52-week high remains $17.78, putting it -11.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.31. The company has a valuation of $14.21B, with an average of 3.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

After registering a 1.73% upside in the latest session, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.09, jumping 1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.47%, and 27.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.82%. Short interest in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) saw shorts transact 11.85 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Fields Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) shares are 43.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.66% against 2.90%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Fields Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.39, with the share yield ticking at 2.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.87% of the shares at 22.87% float percentage. In total, 22.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 44.31 million shares (or 4.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $699.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 24.53 million shares, or about 2.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $387.52 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 38.76 million shares. This is just over 4.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $612.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.13 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 128.46 million.