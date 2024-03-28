After A Incline Of 8.82% From The High, Can Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) Recover Quickly?

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply an increase of 21.42% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The IMNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.55, putting it 8.82% up since that peak but still an impressive 71.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $15.98M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 160.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) trade information

After registering a 21.42% upside in the latest session, Imunon Inc (IMNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8200, jumping 21.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 104.78%, and 73.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 149.99%. Short interest in Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Imunon Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Imunon Inc (IMNN) shares are 66.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.07% against 12.70%.

IMNN Dividends

Imunon Inc has its next earnings report out on March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Imunon Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN)’s Major holders

Imunon Inc insiders hold 3.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.47% of the shares at 4.64% float percentage. In total, 4.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 92111.0 shares (or 0.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 66595.0 shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Imunon Inc (IMNN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 48806.0 shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92711.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46429.0, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 88196.0.