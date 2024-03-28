After A Decline Of -61.9% From The High, Can Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) Recover Quickly?

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares stood at 4.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.26, to imply an increase of 5.88% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The LLAP share’s 52-week high remains $2.04, putting it -61.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $245.02M, with an average of 3.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

After registering a 5.88% upside in the last session, Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900, jumping 5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.78%, and 22.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.53%. Short interest in Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) saw shorts transact 14.69 million shares and set a 6.13 days time to cover.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Terran Orbital Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) shares are 42.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.58% against 2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 57.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $32.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.92 million and $28.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.80% before jumping 76.30% in the following quarter.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Terran Orbital Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corp insiders hold 27.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.11% of the shares at 63.22% float percentage. In total, 46.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 16.3 million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lockheed Martin Corp. with 13.48 million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.42 million shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 3.01 million.