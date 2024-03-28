A Look At Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.47, to imply an increase of 1.64% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $43.85, putting it -11.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.84. The company has a valuation of $35.13B, with an average of 6.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

After registering a 1.64% upside in the latest session, Halliburton Co. (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.56, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and 12.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.17%. Short interest in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) saw shorts transact 23.07 million shares and set a 3.1 days time to cover.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares are -6.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.58% against 6.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.80% this quarter before jumping 6.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $5.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.96 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.68 billion and $5.8 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.10% before jumping 2.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.14% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 8.55% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.60% annually.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co. has its next earnings report out on April 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.65, with the share yield ticking at 1.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Co. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.89% of the shares at 87.22% float percentage. In total, 86.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 121.55 million shares (or 13.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.8 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 97.66 million shares, or about 10.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.86 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 39.41 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.56 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.2 million, or 3.73% of the shares, all valued at about 1.31 billion.