4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.01, to imply a decrease of -7.97% or -$2.86 in intraday trading. The FDMT share’s 52-week high remains $36.25, putting it -9.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.44. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

After registering a -7.97% downside in the latest session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.25, dropping -7.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and 18.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.93%. Short interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw shorts transact 8.5 million shares and set a 10.54 days time to cover.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) shares are 153.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.12% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.20% this quarter before jumping 5.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -69.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $840k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $810k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $298k and $850k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 181.90% before dropping -4.70% in the following quarter.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 3.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.71% of the shares at 91.02% float percentage. In total, 87.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 4.79 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $158.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 4.16 million shares, or about 8.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $137.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.14 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 33.99 million.