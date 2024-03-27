Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $2.05 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $287.92M. XERS’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.02% off its 52-week high of $3.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 38.54% up since then. When we look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.22 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.77%, with the 5-day performance at -4.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is -34.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.05 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.41% over the past 6 months, a 17.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.46 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $45.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.2 million and $38.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.13%. The 2024 estimates are for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 27.36%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.87% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares while 44.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.63%. There are 44.82% institutions holding the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 9.33 million XERS shares worth $24.46 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 6.95 million shares worth $18.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.11 million shares estimated at $10.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $6.91 million.