Will Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.31 million Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $9.78 changed hands at $0.21 or 2.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. ZIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.98% off its 52-week high of $24.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.39, which suggests the last value was 34.66% up since then. When we look at Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.15 added 2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.91%, with the 5-day performance at 5.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is -19.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.16 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.19% over the past 6 months, a 108.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd will rise 404.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 106.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.58 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.37 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd earnings to increase by 95.66%.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17. The 65.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.40. It is important to note, however, that the 65.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.65% of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares while 22.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.87%. There are 22.91% institutions holding the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock share, with Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million ZIM shares worth $33.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 2.17 million shares worth $26.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $7.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $8.22 million.