Will AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 14.86 million AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $16.64 changed hands at $0.19 or 1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.82B. AES’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.69% off its 52-week high of $25.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.43, which suggests the last value was 31.31% up since then. When we look at AES Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.98 million.

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) trade information

Instantly AES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.88 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.56%, with the 5-day performance at 7.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) is 7.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

AES Corp. (AES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AES Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.46% over the past 6 months, a 7.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AES Corp. will rise 36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.15 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AES Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.24 billion and $3.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.72%. The 2024 estimates are for AES Corp. earnings to increase by 8.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.50% per year.

AES Dividends

AES Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 4.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.67. It is important to note, however, that the 4.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of AES Corp. shares while 94.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.51%. There are 94.03% institutions holding the AES Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 12.35% of the shares, roughly 87.8 million AES shares worth $1.46 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 71.35 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. With 37.4 million shares estimated at $622.26 million under it, the former controlled 5.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 3.28% of the shares, roughly 23.32 million shares worth around $388.03 million.