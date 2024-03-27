Why WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the latest trading session, 1.57 million WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.42 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.70B. WRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.51% off its 52-week high of $49.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.85, which suggests the last value was 45.67% up since then. When we look at WestRock Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) trade information

Instantly WRK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 49.67 added 0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) is 10.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.28 days.

WestRock Co (WRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WestRock Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.63% over the past 6 months, a -35.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WestRock Co will fall -67.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.76 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that WestRock Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.06 billion.

WRK Dividends

WestRock Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 2.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of WestRock Co shares while 87.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.54%. There are 87.10% institutions holding the WestRock Co stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.35% of the shares, roughly 31.66 million WRK shares worth $920.38 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 26.41 million shares worth $767.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.95 million shares estimated at $231.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 6.1 million shares worth around $177.27 million.