Why To Invest In Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.45 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.60B. CIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.53% off its 52-week high of $2.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 24.9% up since then. When we look at Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.52 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.82%, with the 5-day performance at 4.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) is 4.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.05% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR earnings to decrease by -20.71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares while 12.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.22%. There are 12.22% institutions holding the Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 26.64 million CIG shares worth $70.07 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 20.1 million shares worth $52.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $12.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $10.52 million.