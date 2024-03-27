Why Should You Invest In Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at -$0.24 or -7.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $417.86M. ADPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.28% off its 52-week high of $9.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 9.38% up since then. When we look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.52 subtracted -7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.22%, with the 5-day performance at -11.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is -30.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.39 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.31% over the past 6 months, a 5.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp will rise 12.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.21 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $43.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.65 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.91%. The 2024 estimates are for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp earnings to increase by 15.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.60% per year.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.83% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares while 97.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.44%. There are 97.60% institutions holding the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 20.67% of the shares, roughly 29.99 million ADPT shares worth $86.38 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 12.81 million shares worth $36.88 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.87 million shares estimated at $31.31 million under it, the former controlled 7.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million shares worth around $11.76 million.