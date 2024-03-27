Why Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.48 million Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.77. With the company’s per share price at $30.85 changed hands at $2.06 or 7.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.31B. NVEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.01% off its 52-week high of $43.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.32, which suggests the last value was 56.82% up since then. When we look at Nuvei Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.74K.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Instantly NVEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.58 added 7.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.48%, with the 5-day performance at 8.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) is 24.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuvei Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 103.63% over the past 6 months, a 23.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $325.39 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Nuvei Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $331.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $256.5 million and $307.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Nuvei Corporation earnings to increase by 20.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.50% per year.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11. The 0.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Nuvei Corporation shares while 54.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.89%. There are 54.73% institutions holding the Nuvei Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.43% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million NVEI shares worth $213.07 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.70% or 6.75 million shares worth $199.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 5.11 million shares estimated at $174.33 million under it, the former controlled 8.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 4.52% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $97.33 million.