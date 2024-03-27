Why Investors Should Stick to Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.94 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.97B. BKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.09% off its 52-week high of $37.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.81, which suggests the last value was 18.61% up since then. When we look at Baker Hughes Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.22 million.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.13 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.61%, with the 5-day performance at -1.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) is 10.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baker Hughes Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.74% over the past 6 months, a 26.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baker Hughes Co will rise 46.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.37 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Baker Hughes Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.72 billion and $6.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.59%. The 2024 estimates are for Baker Hughes Co earnings to increase by 28.99%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.20% per year.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 23. The 2.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Baker Hughes Co shares while 97.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.52%. There are 97.36% institutions holding the Baker Hughes Co stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.71% of the shares, roughly 121.9 million BKR shares worth $4.02 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.88% or 98.41 million shares worth $3.24 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 31.52 million shares estimated at $1.04 billion under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 3.66% of the shares, roughly 30.3 million shares worth around $998.75 million.