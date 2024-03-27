Why Investors Should Stick to Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $4.43 changed hands at $0.19 or 4.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. ADV’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.9% off its 52-week high of $4.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 74.49% up since then. When we look at Advantage Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 572.83K.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Instantly ADV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.95 added 4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.38%, with the 5-day performance at 4.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 14.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.57 days.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advantage Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 55.99% over the past 6 months, a 347.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Advantage Solutions Inc. will rise 300.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $867.51 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Advantage Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $889.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.01 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Advantage Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 440.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.10% per year.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.75% of Advantage Solutions Inc. shares while 50.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 139.25%. There are 50.48% institutions holding the Advantage Solutions Inc. stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 15.45 million ADV shares worth $36.15 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 11.27 million shares worth $26.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 6.27 million shares estimated at $14.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $6.32 million.