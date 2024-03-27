What Is The Performance Outlook For Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.52 million Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.09 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.30B. STWD’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.95% off its 52-week high of $22.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.06, which suggests the last value was 20.06% up since then. When we look at Starwood Property Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Instantly STWD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.70 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.40%, with the 5-day performance at -1.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) is 1.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Starwood Property Trust Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.48% over the past 6 months, a -4.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Starwood Property Trust Inc will fall -6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $554.67 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Starwood Property Trust Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $551.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $519 million and $514.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.46%. The 2024 estimates are for Starwood Property Trust Inc earnings to decrease by -4.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.99% per year.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 9.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 9.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.93% of Starwood Property Trust Inc shares while 52.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.52%. There are 52.23% institutions holding the Starwood Property Trust Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.78% of the shares, roughly 30.6 million STWD shares worth $593.61 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.26% or 28.95 million shares worth $561.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.29 million shares estimated at $179.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 9.16 million shares worth around $177.72 million.