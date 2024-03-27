What Is The Performance Outlook For RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 5.95 million RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at -$0.12 or -5.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90B. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.73% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 26.46% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.77 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.15 subtracted -5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.50%, with the 5-day performance at -4.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is -5.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.62 days.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RLX Technology Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $83.19 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 71.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 90.13%. The 2024 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings to increase by 72.99%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.71% per year.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 20.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.22% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares while 27.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.87%. There are 27.38% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc ADR stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 60.07 million RLX shares worth $106.32 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 50.68 million shares worth $89.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.32 million shares estimated at $19.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $19.49 million.