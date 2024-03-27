VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.98 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.17B. VZIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.73% off its 52-week high of $11.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.82, which suggests the last value was 56.1% up since then. When we look at VIZIO Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.06 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.66%, with the 5-day performance at 0.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VIZIO Holding Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 108.44% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $381.67 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that VIZIO Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $414.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $356.7 million and $378.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.72% of VIZIO Holding Corp shares while 40.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.80%. There are 40.98% institutions holding the VIZIO Holding Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.90% of the shares, roughly 5.89 million VZIO shares worth $39.73 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 5.37 million shares worth $36.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $12.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $14.48 million.