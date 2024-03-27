United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 7.83 million United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $45.42 changed hands at $0.53 or 1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.90B. UAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.2% off its 52-week high of $58.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.68, which suggests the last value was 25.85% up since then. When we look at United Airlines Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.73 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.79 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.08%, with the 5-day performance at 3.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is 1.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Airlines Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.80% over the past 6 months, a -3.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Airlines Holdings Inc will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.41 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that United Airlines Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $15.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.43 billion and $14.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.56%. The 2024 estimates are for United Airlines Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -4.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.79% per year.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 16.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of United Airlines Holdings Inc shares while 70.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.62%. There are 70.30% institutions holding the United Airlines Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.16% of the shares, roughly 37.77 million UAL shares worth $2.07 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 23.56 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 16.33 million shares estimated at $896.04 million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 4.55% of the shares, roughly 12.14 million shares worth around $665.9 million.