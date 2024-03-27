Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.54 million Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.16 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.12B. UAA’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.94% off its 52-week high of $9.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.29, which suggests the last value was 12.15% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.17 million.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.43 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.49%, with the 5-day performance at -1.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) is -19.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Under Armour Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.09% over the past 6 months, a -10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Under Armour Inc will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.33 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Under Armour Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.4 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Under Armour Inc earnings to decrease by -9.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.50% per year.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Under Armour Inc shares while 81.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.71%. There are 81.50% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 16.93 million UAA shares worth $122.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 16.86 million shares worth $121.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $40.43 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 5.66 million shares worth around $40.84 million.