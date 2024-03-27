UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.63 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.81B. PATH’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.16% off its 52-week high of $27.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.38, which suggests the last value was 45.29% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.49 million.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.97 subtracted -0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.89%, with the 5-day performance at -2.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is -4.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UiPath Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.42% over the past 6 months, a 5.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $333.07 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $342.26 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.57%. The 2024 estimates are for UiPath Inc earnings to increase by 6.46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.20% per year.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.87% of UiPath Inc shares while 70.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.78%. There are 70.57% institutions holding the UiPath Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 47.33 million PATH shares worth $809.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 35.08 million shares worth $581.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.4 million shares estimated at $468.89 million under it, the former controlled 5.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 10.5 million shares worth around $173.93 million.