UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.75 million UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.27 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $101.12B. UBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.75% off its 52-week high of $32.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.71, which suggests the last value was 40.17% up since then. When we look at UBS Group AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.59 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 9.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.37 days.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UBS Group AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.75% over the past 6 months, a -43.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.73%. The 2024 estimates are for UBS Group AG earnings to increase by 212.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.12% per year.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 0.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of UBS Group AG shares while 61.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.38%. There are 61.36% institutions holding the UBS Group AG stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.49% of the shares, roughly 155.34 million UBS shares worth $3.15 billion.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.39% or 117.31 million shares worth $2.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 80.22 million shares estimated at $1.63 billion under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 52.73 million shares worth around $1.07 billion.