Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $27.10 changed hands at $1.02 or 3.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.13B. TRUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.9% off its 52-week high of $45.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.45, which suggests the last value was 31.92% up since then. When we look at Trupanion Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.96K.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Instantly TRUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.34 added 3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.18%, with the 5-day performance at 9.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) is 12.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.14 days.

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trupanion Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.67% over the past 6 months, a 60.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trupanion Inc will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $299.94 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Trupanion Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $307.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $251.67 million and $262.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -106.11%. The 2024 estimates are for Trupanion Inc earnings to increase by 58.47%.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.47% of Trupanion Inc shares while 111.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 124.40%. There are 111.37% institutions holding the Trupanion Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.45% of the shares, roughly 5.57 million TRUP shares worth $109.58 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 4.03 million shares worth $79.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3.3 million shares estimated at $64.89 million under it, the former controlled 7.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.80% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $67.74 million.