Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.02 changed hands at -$0.46 or -1.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.04B. TOST’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.41% off its 52-week high of $27.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.77, which suggests the last value was 42.67% up since then. When we look at Toast Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.86 million.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.96 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.54%, with the 5-day performance at 1.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 8.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toast Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.19% over the past 6 months, a 53.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Toast Inc will rise 13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Toast Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $764.04 million and $978 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2024 estimates are for Toast Inc earnings to increase by 313.98%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.83% per year.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.00% of Toast Inc shares while 83.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.48%. There are 83.19% institutions holding the Toast Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 36.68 million TOST shares worth $887.04 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 29.35 million shares worth $709.82 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.52 million shares estimated at $423.65 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 12.79 million shares worth around $309.41 million.