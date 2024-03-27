The Most Interesting Shares Today: Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WNNR)

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WNNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.09. With the company’s per share price at $9.30 changed hands at -$0.19 or -2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $126.85M. WNNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.81% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.60, which suggests the last value was 18.28% up since then. When we look at Andretti Acquisition Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.75K.

Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WNNR) trade information

Instantly WNNR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.47 subtracted -2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.44%, with the 5-day performance at -9.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WNNR) is 3.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

WNNR Dividends

Andretti Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WNNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Andretti Acquisition Corp shares while 90.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.34%. There are 90.34% institutions holding the Andretti Acquisition Corp stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 24.18% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million WNNR shares worth $20.31 million.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 23.61% or 1.86 million shares worth $19.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 1.83 million shares estimated at $19.44 million under it, the former controlled 23.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 11.93% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $10.02 million.