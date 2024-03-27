The Most Interesting Shares Today: AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC)

In the last trading session, 10.3 million AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $9.74 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.78B. AGNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.24% off its 52-week high of $10.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 30.08% up since then. When we look at AGNC Investment Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.12 million.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.92 subtracted -1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 2.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.89 days.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AGNC Investment Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.72% over the past 6 months, a -17.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AGNC Investment Corp will fall -18.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -824.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $459.78 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AGNC Investment Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $449.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$98 million and $378.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -569.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.53%. The 2024 estimates are for AGNC Investment Corp earnings to decrease by -16.13%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.81% per year.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 22 and April 26. The 14.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 14.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of AGNC Investment Corp shares while 41.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.48%. There are 41.28% institutions holding the AGNC Investment Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 57.1 million AGNC shares worth $578.47 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.37% or 32.56 million shares worth $329.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 18.89 million shares estimated at $191.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 15.38 million shares worth around $155.79 million.