Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.27 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.00B. TEVA’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.28% off its 52-week high of $14.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the last value was 50.32% up since then. When we look at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.78 million.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.25 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.73%, with the 5-day performance at 5.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) is 7.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.68% over the past 6 months, a -7.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.76 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.63 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.63%. The 2024 estimates are for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR earnings to decrease by -6.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.60% per year.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares while 53.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.42%. There are 53.42% institutions holding the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.72% of the shares, roughly 41.66 million TEVA shares worth $593.1 million.

Ion Asset Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.60% or 40.33 million shares worth $574.06 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 6.73 million shares estimated at $95.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 6.39 million shares worth around $90.96 million.