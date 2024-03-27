Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $21.44 changed hands at -$1.0 or -4.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. SNDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.19% off its 52-week high of $25.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.22, which suggests the last value was 47.67% up since then. When we look at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Instantly SNDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.63 subtracted -4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.79%, with the 5-day performance at -3.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) is -12.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.26 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.47% over the past 6 months, a -24.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -67.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.41%. The 2024 estimates are for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -25.99%.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 106.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.42%. There are 106.64% institutions holding the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.93% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million SNDX shares worth $162.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 7.02 million shares worth $150.41 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 3.52 million shares estimated at $75.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $66.29 million.