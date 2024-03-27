Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 19.21 million Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $10.29 changed hands at $3.79 or 58.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $459.45M. STOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.05% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was 67.44% up since then. When we look at Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 281.48K.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) trade information

Instantly STOK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 77.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.00 added 58.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.63%, with the 5-day performance at 77.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) is 54.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.63 days.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stoke Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 165.89% over the past 6 months, a 4.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stoke Therapeutics Inc will fall -15.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 103.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.15 million and -$2.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -422.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Stoke Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 1.04%.

STOK Dividends

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.23% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc shares while 98.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.30%. There are 98.84% institutions holding the Stoke Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Skorpios Trust the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 32.61% of the shares, roughly 14.44 million STOK shares worth $153.54 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.91% or 4.39 million shares worth $46.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $10.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $3.54 million.