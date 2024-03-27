Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $3.13 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.11M. CMTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -316.61% off its 52-week high of $13.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 2.24% up since then. When we look at Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.52K.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information

Instantly CMTL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.59 subtracted -3.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.87%, with the 5-day performance at -8.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is -52.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.18% over the past 6 months, a -6.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -58.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.42 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $146.11 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. earnings to increase by 28.31%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.00% per year.

CMTL Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 10.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.58% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares while 74.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.08%. There are 74.50% institutions holding the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million CMTL shares worth $16.62 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.39% or 1.52 million shares worth $13.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $7.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $6.19 million.