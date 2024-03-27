Stock Performance And Forecast For Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In the latest trading session, 1.75 million Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $63.83 changing hands around $0.51 or 0.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.14B. OXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.02% off its 52-week high of $67.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.12, which suggests the last value was 13.65% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.71 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 64.88 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.90%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is 5.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.18 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.08% over the past 6 months, a -3.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corp. will fall -45.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.61 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.03 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.24%. The 2024 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings to decrease by -7.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.60% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13. The 1.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.30% of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares while 51.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.44%. There are 51.94% institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.33% of the shares, roughly 224.13 million OXY shares worth $13.18 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.32% or 91.3 million shares worth $5.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 60.77 million shares estimated at $3.57 billion under it, the former controlled 6.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 20.86 million shares worth around $1.23 billion.