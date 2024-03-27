Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.32 million Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.02 or 12.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.47M. SNOA’s last price was a discount, traded about -850.0% off its 52-week high of $1.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1699 added 12.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.42%, with the 5-day performance at 8.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 5.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.48% over the past 6 months, a 18.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.98 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.2 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.36%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 19 and June 24.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 1.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.98%. There are 1.95% institutions holding the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 52042.0 SNOA shares worth $55684.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 36214.0 shares worth $38748.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 29083.0 shares estimated at $28210.0 under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 4975.0 shares worth around $4825.0.