Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.42 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.13B. SBSW’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.53% off its 52-week high of $9.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.85, which suggests the last value was 12.9% up since then. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.39 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.76 subtracted -1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.63%, with the 5-day performance at -2.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is 4.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.09 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.53% over the past 6 months, a 214.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.04%. The 2024 estimates are for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR earnings to increase by 362.27%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 2.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 2.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares while 14.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.81%. There are 14.81% institutions holding the Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million SBSW shares worth $26.26 million.

AQR Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 3.79 million shares worth $23.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd. With 3.57 million shares estimated at $27.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $9.72 million.