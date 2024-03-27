SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.40 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.69B. S’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.32% off its 52-week high of $30.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.43, which suggests the last value was 44.51% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.99 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.39%, with the 5-day performance at -3.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is -21.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SentinelOne Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.47% over the past 6 months, a 107.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SentinelOne Inc will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.09 million. 27 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $197.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $133.39 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.89%. The 2024 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc earnings to increase by 108.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.20% per year.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of SentinelOne Inc shares while 82.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.60%. There are 82.04% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.31% of the shares, roughly 34.65 million S shares worth $523.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.31% or 22.54 million shares worth $340.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.8 million shares estimated at $148.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $106.3 million.