Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $15.00 changed hands at -$1.01 or -6.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. SRRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.13% off its 52-week high of $21.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 62.93% up since then. When we look at Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 843.79K.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Instantly SRRK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.35 subtracted -6.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) is -5.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.83 days.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scholar Rock Holding Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 132.92% over the past 6 months, a 1.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scholar Rock Holding Corp will fall -2.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.79%. The 2024 estimates are for Scholar Rock Holding Corp earnings to increase by 0.42%.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.22% of Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares while 106.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.35%. There are 106.92% institutions holding the Scholar Rock Holding Corp stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.11% of the shares, roughly 9.06 million SRRK shares worth $68.31 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.72% or 7.71 million shares worth $58.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $24.84 million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 3.19% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $13.53 million.