Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $9.46 changed hands at $0.37 or 4.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.09B. SANA’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.85% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 71.04% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.60 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 131.86%, with the 5-day performance at 9.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is 11.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.41 days.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sana Biotechnology Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 140.71% over the past 6 months, a 36.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sana Biotechnology Inc will rise 25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -83.13%. The 2024 estimates are for Sana Biotechnology Inc earnings to increase by 18.26%.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.39% of Sana Biotechnology Inc shares while 79.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.56%. There are 79.34% institutions holding the Sana Biotechnology Inc stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.90% of the shares, roughly 33.29 million SANA shares worth $198.41 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 16.64 million shares worth $99.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $17.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $15.48 million.