Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.08 or -18.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.83M. RBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -3854.29% off its 52-week high of $13.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was -11.43% down since then. When we look at Rubicon Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.00K.

Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -34.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5769 subtracted -18.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.09%, with the 5-day performance at -34.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) is -54.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rubicon Technologies Inc will rise 17.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $182.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rubicon Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $183.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $181.1 million and $174.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Rubicon Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 70.40%.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.76% of Rubicon Technologies Inc shares while 25.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.09%. There are 25.65% institutions holding the Rubicon Technologies Inc stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million RBT shares worth $0.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $96071.0.