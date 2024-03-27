Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.76 million Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.86 changing hands around $0.91 or 1.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.72B. REXR’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.46% off its 52-week high of $60.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.56, which suggests the last value was 16.65% up since then. When we look at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) trade information

Instantly REXR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 51.72 added 1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.12%, with the 5-day performance at -1.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) is -2.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.32% over the past 6 months, a 5.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $212.79 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $218.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.66 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc earnings to decrease by -0.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

REXR Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 17. The 3.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 3.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares while 102.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.17%. There are 102.88% institutions holding the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.42% of the shares, roughly 27.71 million REXR shares worth $1.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.32% or 25.43 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8.46 million shares estimated at $466.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 6.46 million shares worth around $318.63 million.