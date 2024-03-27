Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.04. With the company’s per share price at $3.83 changed hands at $0.69 or 21.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.93M. RVPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.51% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.67, which suggests the last value was 30.29% up since then. When we look at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 355.01K.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Instantly RVPH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.07 added 21.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.63%, with the 5-day performance at 34.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) is -11.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.37% over the past 6 months, a -24.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. will rise 7.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.00% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.40%.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.77% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares while 18.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.85%. There are 18.79% institutions holding the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.64% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million RVPH shares worth $4.83 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 0.62 million shares worth $3.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $2.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $1.3 million.