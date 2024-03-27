Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $7.06 changed hands at $0.45 or 6.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.71M. RRGB’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.71% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 13.46% up since then. When we look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.98K.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

Instantly RRGB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.31 added 6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.38%, with the 5-day performance at 11.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB) is -21.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.71 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.01% over the past 6 months, a -2.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc will fall -144.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $397.71 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $292.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $405.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.07%. The 2024 estimates are for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc earnings to increase by 9.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

RRGB Dividends

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 27.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.53% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc shares while 82.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.25%. There are 82.55% institutions holding the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc stock share, with Archon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.06% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million RRGB shares worth $22.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 1.03 million shares worth $14.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $8.92 million under it, the former controlled 4.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.32% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $7.31 million.