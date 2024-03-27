Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $7.91 changed hands at $0.25 or 3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $653.52M. PACK’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.14% off its 52-week high of $7.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was 66.75% up since then. When we look at Ranpak Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.27K.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Instantly PACK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.27 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.91%, with the 5-day performance at 6.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) is 70.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ranpak Holdings Corp will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ranpak Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $89.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83.54 million and $81.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 86.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Ranpak Holdings Corp earnings to increase by 34.86%.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.28% of Ranpak Holdings Corp shares while 90.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.65%. There are 90.40% institutions holding the Ranpak Holdings Corp stock share, with JS Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 38.40% of the shares, roughly 30.53 million PACK shares worth $138.0 million.

Soros Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 4.63 million shares worth $20.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.39 million shares estimated at $6.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $5.75 million.