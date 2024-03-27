Performance & Trends Of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $1.93 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.09M. OPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -560.1% off its 52-week high of $12.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the last value was 1.04% up since then. When we look at Office Properties Income Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.34 subtracted -3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.63%, with the 5-day performance at -2.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -32.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Office Properties Income Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.21% over the past 6 months, a -31.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $133.77 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $129.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.92 million and $132.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.38%. The 2024 estimates are for Office Properties Income Trust earnings to decrease by -40.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29. The 39.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 39.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of Office Properties Income Trust shares while 65.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.69%. There are 65.30% institutions holding the Office Properties Income Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.07% of the shares, roughly 8.29 million OPI shares worth $63.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.94% or 6.77 million shares worth $52.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $15.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.24% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $12.13 million.