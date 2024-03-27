Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 43.33 million Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.80. With the company’s per share price at $24.89 changed hands at $0.38 or 1.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.07B. PLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.49% off its 52-week high of $27.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.28, which suggests the last value was 70.75% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.53 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.47 added 1.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.96%, with the 5-day performance at 4.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is 5.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 97.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palantir Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.04% over the past 6 months, a 32.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $625.33 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Palantir Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $653.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $525.19 million and $532.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 32.10%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.20% of Palantir Technologies Inc shares while 41.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.15%. There are 41.42% institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 168.58 million PLTR shares worth $2.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 103.05 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 53.42 million shares estimated at $818.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 39.41 million shares worth around $604.09 million.