ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.89 changing hands around $0.88 or 22.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $153.20M. STKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.28% off its 52-week high of $9.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.21, which suggests the last value was 34.36% up since then. When we look at ONE Group Hospitality Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.84K.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) trade information

Instantly STKS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.91 added 22.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.05%, with the 5-day performance at 6.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) is 19.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.73 days.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ONE Group Hospitality Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.05% over the past 6 months, a -16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ONE Group Hospitality Inc will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.09 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ONE Group Hospitality Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $93.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.56 million and $83.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.65%. The 2024 estimates are for ONE Group Hospitality Inc earnings to decrease by -14.58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.20% per year.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.20% of ONE Group Hospitality Inc shares while 45.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.65%. There are 45.25% institutions holding the ONE Group Hospitality Inc stock share, with Kanen Wealth Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.13% of the shares, roughly 4.47 million STKS shares worth $32.71 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.55% or 1.44 million shares worth $10.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $6.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $3.92 million.